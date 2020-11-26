Gordon Hayward’s Thanksgiving Turkey Is An Unmitigated Disaster

Gordon Hayward is a good basketball player.
He’s not good at preparing a turkey.
Hey, whipping together an entire Thanksgiving feast is quite the undertaking, and one small misstep can ruin any item.
But Hayward’s turkey is such an abject disaster he couldn’t help but poke fun at himself.
Get a load of this.
Now, we don’t know if Hayward is responsible for the making of the turkey or if it was someone else. Regardless, we hope the Hayward family has a backup plan of some kind.
Looks like they need it.