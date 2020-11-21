Gordon Hayward’s Wife, Robyn, Disputes Notion They Didn’t Like Boston

It’s a tale as old as time: A notable athlete leaves Boaton (or seems like they’re about to leave Boston), and out of the woodwork comes the “he hated it here” takes.

Some cases that might be true, other times it might not be.

Regardless, the latest case is Gordon Hayward.

The forward left $34.2 million on the table for the upcoming season by opting out of his contract. But things worked out for him, as he inked a four-year, $120 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

Not long after Hayward’s deal with Charlotte was reported, Hayward’s wife, Robyn, posted a long message on Instagram about their experience.

Earlier in the day there was a report that Gordon Hayward had moved his family back to Indiana and essentially cut ties with Boston. But judging by this post, it wasn’t out of disdain for their experience.

Though it should be noted, Robyn does not thank the team or fan base in her farewell.

