Grant Williams Focuses On Celtics’ Goal In Reaction To City Edition Jerseys

Banner No. 18 won’t stray from the minds of the Boston Celtics, regardless of how good they’ll look in their new threads.

That’s the conclusion we draw from Grant Williams’ reaction to the City Edition jerseys the Celtics unveiled Friday. Boston modeled the jersey on the 17 NBA championship banners that hang from the TD Garden rafters, and Williams used Twitter to remind his followers of NBA Finals goal the team will pursue in 2020-21.

Reppin the City while on the chase to #18. See y’all on the parquet soon but not soon enough. pic.twitter.com/kc2bmldDAI — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) November 20, 2020

The Celtics likely will begin training camp in the near future, as the Dec. 22 start of the NBA season approaches. That means Williams and Co. will leave admiring Boston’s City Edition jerseys up to others, as the Celtics get to work on trying to win the NBA Finals for the first time since 2008.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images