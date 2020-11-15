Hall Of Fame Manager Tommy Lasorda Hospitalized, ‘Resting Comfortably’

Tommy Lasorda is in the intensive care unit in Orange County, Calif. “resting comfortably.”
The Los Angeles Dodgers made the announcement Sunday about their former Hall of Fame manager, adding the family requests “privacy at this time.”
Lasorda recently attended the Dodgers’ Game 6 World Series win against the Tampa Bay Rays, their first since 1988.
The 93-year-old was L.A.’s manager from 1977-1996 and amassed two World Series championships, four National League titles and eight division titles.
Lasorda has been with the Dodgers organization since 1949.