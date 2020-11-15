Hall Of Fame Manager Tommy Lasorda Hospitalized, ‘Resting Comfortably’

Tommy Lasorda is in the intensive care unit in Orange County, Calif. “resting comfortably.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers made the announcement Sunday about their former Hall of Fame manager, adding the family requests “privacy at this time.”

Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame great Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County. Lasorda, 93, was admitted and he is in intensive care, resting comfortably. The family appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 15, 2020

Lasorda recently attended the Dodgers’ Game 6 World Series win against the Tampa Bay Rays, their first since 1988.

The 93-year-old was L.A.’s manager from 1977-1996 and amassed two World Series championships, four National League titles and eight division titles.

Lasorda has been with the Dodgers organization since 1949.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images