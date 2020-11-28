Hanson, Mass. Native Kristie Mewis Nets Goal In First USWNT Game In Six Years

Welcome back, Kristie Mewis.

The Hanson, Mass. native made her return to the United States women’s national soccer team Friday night for the first time in six years. And boy, did she have herself a night.

Mewis extended the U.S.’s lead to two in the 70th minute of the team’s eventual victory over The Netherlands. The 29-year-old helped settle a long ball from goalie Alyssa Naeher before blasting a shot past Sari van Veenendaal on the other end.

And of course, her sister, Sam, was right there to celebrate with her.

Check it out: