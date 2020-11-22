Here’s ESPN’s Bold Prediction For Patriots-Texans Week 11 Game

The Houston Texans enter Week 11 allowing more rushing yards per game than any other team in the NFL.

ESPN believes the New England Patriots’ feature back will take full advantage Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

Tasked with casting a bold prediction for the matchup between New England and Houston, Patriots reporter Mike Reiss projected a monster performance from Damien Harris, who is coming off a career game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“New England running back Damien Harris will rush for 200 yards against the NFL’s 32nd-ranked rush defense,” Reiss wrote. “The Texans are allowing an average of 167.4 rushing yards per game, which means quarterback Cam Newton and a Patriots offense that has transformed itself into a power-running machine have a chance to feast.”

Harris likely will have plenty of opportunities to pile up rushing yards against Houston. The second-year pro’s Week 11 snap count theoretically was in danger of diminishing via Sony Michel being lifted from injured reserve, but the 2018 first-rounder will not be active against the Texans.

Harris has been a standout for the Patriots since replacing Michel atop New England’s running back depth chart. The Alabama product through six games this season has racked up 471 rushing yards with a touchdown.

