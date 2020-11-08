Here’s ESPN’s Bold Prediction For Patriots’ Week 9 Game Against Jets

The Patriots’ losing streak extended to four last Sunday, but there were a few bright spots for New England in Week 9.

Josh Uche made his NFL debut in the Patriots’ tough loss to the Buffalo Bills. The rookie linebacker played sparingly, but he managed to make a good first impression despite limited opportunities. Given the current state of New England’s defense, one would expect Uche will see an uptick in snaps Monday night when the Patriots visit the New York Jets.

Not only does ESPN believe Uche will garner more playing time in Week 9, the network also thinks the Michigan product will be involved in a game-changing play.

“Rookie Patriots linebacker Josh Uche, who played 13 snaps in his debut, will take on a larger role and get involved in creating a turnover that helps the Patriots to a victory,” Mike Reiss cast as his bold prediction for the Patriots-Jets contest. “Uche, a second-round pick from Michigan, is the type of fast, physical linebacker the Patriots desperately need to become a centerpiece of their defense.”

Uche received praise from Bill Belichick following his professional debut, including a note about the 22-year-old’s work ethic. The second-round pick will need to stick to the grind, because as Reiss explained, he has the makings to be a defensive stalwart in Foxboro.

The Patriots and Jets are slated to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at MetLife Stadium.

