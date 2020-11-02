Here’s What Might Have Prompted Javon Wims-C.J. Gardner-Johnson Scrap

To say C.J. Gardner-Johnson drew the ire of Javon Wims on Sunday would be an understatement.

Wims was ejected from the New Orleans Saints-Chicago Bears Week 8 matchup after throwing a pair of punches at Gardner-Johnson. The incident occurred in the third quarter when Wims, who wasn’t even being covered by Gardner-Johnson at the time, went out of his way to approach the Saints cornerback.

It initially was unclear what motivated the Bears wideout to go after Garnder-Johnson. But thanks to some detective work from Twitter user Evan Saacs, we now might have our answer.

Minutes prior to the brawl, Gardner-Johnson ripped out Wims’ mouth guard at the conclusion of play. And when you take a closer look at the ensuing melee, Wims tried to snatch Gardner-Johnson’s mouth guard before resorting to punches.

You can check out Saacks’ full breakdown, accompanied with videos, in the thread here.

It was an embarrassing look for Wims, and Gardner-Johnson also earned the last laugh via the Saints’ overtime win at Soldier Field. The third-year pro is likely to face additional discipline from the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images