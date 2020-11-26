Here’s What MLB.com Says Red Sox Should Be Thankful For In 2020

It’s been a weird and trying year for many people, but there’s still reasons to be thankful.

In the baseball world, the Los Angeles Dodgers can be thankful for their World Series championship, the Miami Marlins can be thankful for making the postseason and the Tampa Bay Rays, despite coming up short, can be thankful for a trip to the Fall Classic.

And even though it was a difficult year for the Boston Red Sox, there’s still one specific reason for them to give thanks for.

MLB.com put together a list of one thing each Major League Baseball team should be thankful for.

Here’s what they said for the Red Sox:

“Manager Alex Cora’s return to the dugout won’t fix everything for the Red Sox, but it’s a huge step in the right direction. Great managers have the ability to get more from a group than seems possible.”

It’s hard to argue that.

Cora officially was re-hired by Boston earlier this month after being suspended for the 2020 season for his role in the 2017 Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

Some members of the Red Sox expressed excitement upon learning of Cora returning, and he clearly was well-liked during his two seasons as manager in 2018 and 2019. So it’s no surprise this was named as the move to be thankful for.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images