Here’s What Most Impressed Rex Ryan About Patriots’ Win Over Ravens

Rex Ryan has been fairly hard on the Patriots this season, and deservedly so.

But following New England’s upset win over the Baltimore Ravens, Rex Ryan had high praise for the Patriots, specifically the coaching staff.

Ryan was impressed by New England’s offensive game plan in Week 10. The Patriots managed to rack up 173 yards on the ground against the Ravens, who boast one of the league’s better run defenses. Ryan on Monday saluted head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for taking what they were given by Baltimore and making the visitors pay.

“…The thing that really impressed me the most — when I saw all the outside running game, wide crack tosses that showed up yesterday,” Ryan said on ESPN’s “Get Up. “What it was, they got the Ravens in man coverage and they’re like, ‘Oh, really? We’re going to start running some crack tosses, bring those guys in, get guys around the corner and we got the numbers on you.’ That’s just incredible coaching by Josh McDaniels and Belichick, having their team prepared for those things. It really showed up in the red zone. …So, to me, coaching matters and Belichick still does it better than anybody.”

The Patriots, winners of two straight, now sit at 4-5 and still are alive in the race for the AFC East crown. New England should be able to keep it rolling Sunday when it visits the 2-7 Houston Texans.