Here’s What Patriots’ Team Photo Looks Like In 2020 Amid COVID-19

Almost nothing is normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

That especially goes for the NFL season, and the New England Patriots are no exception.

The Patriots are one of several teams directly impacted by the virus this season, with key players including quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore’s testing positive earlier this season.

If having a game postponed due to the coronavirus wasn’t enough, New England again displayed how whacky this year has been for everyone in with their team photo.

Team photo day: 2020 edition. pic.twitter.com/eJgzI5qQ4z — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 14, 2020

Surely, members of the team come within six feet of each other at practice, but the photo serves as a good reminder for fans to maintain social distancing and wear masks to help prevent the spread of the virus as a second wave surges.

Hopefully, the team photo gets back to normal in 2021.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images