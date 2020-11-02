Hockey Player Hilariously Shatters Boards In Goal Celebration Gone Wrong

Marko Csollak probably will tone down his goal celebrations going forward.

The Hungarian hockey player celebrated his first goal in the Erste Liga, the league teams from Hungary and Romania comprise, by jumping through the plexiglass boards. Csollak likely didn’t mean to do it, but a clip of his celebration gone wrong has gone viral.

To say this celly was unexpected would be an understatement.



🎥: @HeyBarber pic.twitter.com/Em3LdixIMY — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 1, 2020

Judging from Csollak’s reaction in the video, he seemed to be okay after his tumble. Nevertheless, there’s a good chance he’ll keep his feet firmly on the ice when the next bout of in-game jubilation washes over him.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images