Hornets Officially Welcome Gordon Hayward After Sign-And-Trade With Celtics

Gordon Hayward officially is a Hornet.

Early into the NBA free agency window, news broke that Hayward would surprisingly be signing with Charlotte on a four-year, $120 million contract after turning down a player option with the Boston Celtics.

The two teams on Sunday managed to work out a sign-and-trade for the 30-year-old, with Boston sending Hayward and sending two future round draft picks to Charlotte in exchange for a future protected second-round pick and what reportedly will be the largest trade exception in NBA history.

With the logistics of that deal out of the way, the Hornets could formally welcome Hayward to Charlotte on social media.

