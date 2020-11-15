How Alex Cora Felt About Marlins Hiring Kim Ng As General Manager

History was made in Major League Baseball on Friday.

The Miami Marlins have hired Kim Ng as the franchise’s new general manager. Ng is the first female GM in MLB history, as well as the first Asian American to hold the title.

Ng is more than qualified for the job with 30 years of experience at the big league level under her belt. Included on her résumé is 10 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, with whom she served as the vice president and assistant GM. Alex Cora played in Los Angeles for three seasons while Ng worked in the Dodgers’ front office, and the Boston Red Sox manager clearly was excited to see his colleague land the gig in Miami.

“I had the pleasure to work for Kim when she was the assistant GM with the L.A. Dodgers in the early 2000s. … She’s very capable,” Cora told WBZ’s Dan Roche, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston.

“One of the things about gender or race or whatever, I always said that if you’re capable to do a job, people should consider you. I went through the process for a few years and we talk about the Bud Selig Rule and giving everybody a chance to interview, minorities and all that. I really believe that we need to take away the boundaries and if you’re good, you’re good.

“And Kim, she’s one of the best. She’s a great person. She’s actually been very involved with MLB International, we did a few things in winter ball and for the WBC (World Baseball Classic). She’s amazing and she’s going to do an outstanding job in Miami.”

Cora and Ng will have a chance to reunite in the upcoming season. The Red Sox are scheduled to host the Marlins for a three-game series in late May.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images