Michael Lombardi Breaks Down How Patriots Defense Compares To Ravens

Will the Patriots build off their win against the New York Jets or fall back into the loss column?

The 2020 NFL season has been anything but smooth for New England. The roster saw many new changes, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was felt heavily.

The Patriots seem to have taken a step in the right direction over their last two games, but enter Sunday night’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens after being bitten by the injury bug. New England’s injury report Thursday featured 20 players, including Stephon Gilmore.

NFL insider Michael Lombardi joined “NESN After Hours” to preview the upcoming clash, while also dissecting how the plethora of injuries will play a role.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images