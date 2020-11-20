How Gordon Hayward’s Decision To Decline Player Option Impacts Celtics

After lots of waiting, we finally know what Gordon Hayward’s future hold with the Celtics.

The star forward reportedly opted to decline his player option with the team for the 2020-21 season, per multiple reports. The move makes him a free agent amid the historically short offseason, but leaves him with limited time to determine where his NBA future lies.

So, here’s the big question: What exactly does this move mean for the Celtics?

Well, the answer isn’t as cut and dry as some might think.

For we know, Hayward could re-sign with the Celtics. Believe it or not, it’s not impossible nor improbable. One thing that’s pretty unilkely, however, is Hayward returning on a long-term deal.

It’ll take a special set of circumstances to bring the two sides together for another year or so, however. And Hayward likely has numerous motives to look elsewhere, anyhow.

For one, Hayward currently is living hundreds of miles away from his stomping grounds in Indiana. The Pacers reportedly have shown interest in the 30-year-old, which one can only assume would be an intriguing offer for a hometown boy.

Boston’s cap space poses a bit of a problem in this department, though. And Indiana likely wouldn’t be willing to give up anything major in return, either.

But losing Hayward isn’t entirely horrible for Boston. While he’s been known to put up big numbers in key situations, Hayward’s consistency still leaves plenty to be desired by any high-caliber team. They could fill his role with someone younger with more promise, or a veteran with a proven ability to make key plays in the clutch.

What’s more, the 30-year-old has a lengthy history with injuries. Hayward missed the entire 2017-18 thanks to a gruesome lower leg injury sustained in the opening game of the Celtics’ regular season schedule, but has since fought off other various joint issues.

In the end, someone will want Hayward. There’s simply no doubt about it. The big question is what teams will be willing to offer him, especially after him tumultuous tenure with the C’s.

But where exactly will Hayward land next season? That’s for him to know and us to find out.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images