How Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Feels About Tristan Thompson Joining Celtics

Tristan Thompson sure seems excited about joining the Boston Celtics.

But how does Khloe Kardashian — his celebrity on-again, off-again girlfriend — feel about the move?

(After all, the two have a daughter, True, and this marks the first time in Thompson’s NBA career that he’ll play for a team other than the Cleveland Cavaliers.)

Well, here’s what E! News reported Monday, citing a source, regarding Kardashian’s outlook:

The source says, “Khloe is supportive of Tristan and his career. She is very much settled with True in L.A. and doesn’t intend to uproot her and their life.” But ultimately any final plans are up in the air. We’re told, “They don’t know what’s going to happen. They are still figuring things out.”

This doesn’t sound quite as enthusiastic as the message Khloe’s sister, Kim, shared Saturday on Instagram. But there’s obviously a lot for the couple — we think they’re dating again? — to sort through as Thompson changes organizations.

Thompson, the fourth overall pick in 2011, has spent the last nine seasons with Cleveland. The 29-year-old reportedly agreed to a two-year, $19 million contract with Boston in free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images