Is This Boston Garden Table Hockey Game The Coolest Thing Ever Made?

Not all table hockey games are created equal.

Take this replica of the old Boston Garden, for instance. Most Bruins fans probably would agree it’s the coolest thing ever made.

This Boston Garden table hockey arena is the best thing you'll see today. 👏



(📷 FB/Trent Buhler, @NHLBruins) pic.twitter.com/4nOLX1iYMS — NHL (@NHL) November 24, 2020

Trent Buhler is the architect behind the mini Garden, which Dan Ryan highlighted Monday on SB Nation’s Stanley Cup of Chowder blog.

It apparently started as a small project two years ago and has evolved into its current form, a stunning replica of the Bruins’ former home.

The attention to detail — captured on the @oldtimetablehockey Instagram account — is impressive, with fans, obstructed view seats and classic signage all part of the package. Just like the old Garden.

“I’ve always loved the old buildings and saw games at the Montreal Forum and Maple Leaf Gardens, but sadly never made it to Boston until (the Boston Garden) was gone,” Buhler, a Bruins fan from Edmonton, told Ryan. “What inspired me is the fact that those buildings were a part of the teams back then: the yellow color of Boston Garden with the smaller ice surface, the blue kick plates on the boards of the Forum, fans having to go through the Leafs bench to get to their seat, stuff like that.”

The Boston Garden opened in 1928 and closed in 1995, giving way to what now is known as TD Garden. Both venues have been home to countless memories.

Bruins fans definitely will want to keep tabs on Buhler’s project in order to see the final product. But wow, does it look awesome so far.

Even Montreal Canadiens fans might agree.

