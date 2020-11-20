Isaiah Ford Came To Patriots With ‘Solid Foundation’ Of Offense

Isaiah Ford was active Sunday in New England’s Week 10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but he’s still waiting to officially make his Patriots debut.

Ford dressed for Sunday’s game but didn’t actually get on the field for any snaps. He’s enjoying his time with the Patriots, but there has been one noticeable difference for the wide receiver as he transitions from the Miami Dolphins.

“It’s been good,” Ford said. “Just trying to learn as fast as I can and just adjust and adapt quickly on the fly. And get used to the weather, as well.”

It’s been a cold week in Foxboro, Mass.

The Patriots acquired Ford in a trade with the Dolphins at the NFL trade deadline over two weeks ago. The Patriots sent a conditional 2022 sixth-round pick to the Dolphins for Ford’s services.

The learning curve won’t be as challenging for Ford as it has been for other additions into the Patriots’ offense through the years. Ford played under a similar system last season with former Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea as the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator in 2019.

“There was some similarities,” Ford said. “But then again, I think there was more just a sample size considering that was only one year in terms of this system and how long it’s been in place. I had a solid foundation, but there’s still a lot more to learn.”

Ford played outside and in the slot with the Dolphins. He’s trying to bring that versatility to the Patriots, as well.

“I think the thing that I’ve always tried to do is be a conceptual learner in terms of learning the entirety of the formation, the entirety of the plays,” Ford said. “You can’t just be slotted into one spot, and I think the more you can do, the better it is as an offense or as an individual. I’ve been learning off of the spots and just trying to go from there.”

Ford joins a wide receiver depth chart that currently includes Jakobi Meyers, N’Keal Harry, Damiere Byrd and Gunner Olszewski. Julian Edelman didn’t practice this week, but he’s eligible to return off of injured reserve.

