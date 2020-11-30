Isaiah Thomas Shows Support For Nate Robinson After Knockout Loss To Jake Paul

It feels safe to assume Nate Robinson doesn’t have a future in boxing.

Robinson’s professional boxing debut likely is one he’ll wish to forget. The former NBA guard didn’t make it out of the second round against YouTube star Jake Paul, who defeated Robinson with a heavy knockout punch. The three-time Slam Dunk champion unsurprisingly was the butt of a slew of jokes on social media after he was folded by Paul.

Still, Robinson seems to be appreciative of the opportunity he received. After expressing as much in a post-fight Instagram, Robinson delivered another post in which he thanked several members of his NBA family for their support, including Kevin Garnett, Shaquille O’Neal and Isaiah Thomas. Thomas responded to the post with a positive affirmation for his fellow undersized hooper.

“You a super hero where we come from killa… we gon always support a real life legend!” Thomas wrote. “(Expletive) what everybody else saying it is what it is , you still NATE THE GREAT!!!!”

While Robinson’s next endeavor likely will take place outside of the NBA, Thomas believes he still can make it in the league. The 31-year-old, who’s battled injuries over the past few years, is confident he’s primed for an NBA return.

