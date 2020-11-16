J.C. Jackson Sets Patriots Record With Sixth Interception Of Season Vs. Ravens

J.C. Jackson is shaping up to be an absolute baller corner.

On the Baltimore Ravens’ last drive of the first half, the third-year New England Patriot picked off Lamar Jackson deep down field.

It was Jackson’s fifth straight game with an interception, which is a new franchise record. Not to mention, his league-leading sixth pick of the season made for the 14th of his career.

That’s the most interceptions for any player since Jackson entered the league in 2018.

Check it out: