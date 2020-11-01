J.D. Martinez Reportedly Won’t Opt Out Of Contract, Will Remain With Red Sox

All signs point toward J.D. Martinez staying in Boston for another season.

The Red Sox slugger will not opt out of his current contract to test free agency, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Sunday morning. Martinez, 33, is coming off a season in which he hit .213 with seven homers and 27 RBIs over 54 games.

Here’s Heyman’s report:

JD Martinez won’t opt out and will remain with the Red Sox, as he has suggested he’d do. $38.75M remaining over 2 years. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 1, 2020

Obviously, the Red Sox still could trade Martinez, but given all the context, a deal seems highly unlikely. Plus, the Red Sox could be a vastly better team in 2021 if Martinez rebounds and performs like his normal self.