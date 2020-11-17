Jakobi Meyers Responds To Julian Edelman’s Post-Touchdown Pass Advice

It turns out Julian Edelman isn’t the only New England Patriots wide receiver who can let it fly.

The Patriots racked up two passing touchdowns in their Week 10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but Cam Newton wasn’t responsible for both of them. One came courtesy of wideout Jakobi Meyers, who took a backward pass from Newton before connecting with Rex Burkhead on a 24-yard score.

Edelman offered a “pro tip” to Meyers following the TD pass, advising his fellow quarterback-turned-receiver to get some ice on his throwing arm as soon as possible. Meyers, apparently, was way ahead of Edelman.

“😂😂already on it,” Meyers wrote in the comment section of Edelman’s Instagram post.

Meyers also was New England’s most productive receiver against Baltimore, catching five passes for 59 yards. He’ll have a good opportunity to keep it rolling Sunday when the Patriots visit the Houston Texans.

