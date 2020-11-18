Jamal Adams Opens Up On His Depression Playing For Jets: ‘They Don’t Want To Win’

Rooting for the New York Jets could take a mental toll on anyone, nevermind the impact it could have on some players on the actual team.

And for Jamal Adams, who spent three years with the team before requesting a trade ahead of the 2020 season, that mental toll was a huge factor in him wanting out of New York.

“Bro, I fought depression in New York,” the safety, who now plays for the Seattle Seahawks, said on CBS Sports’ “All Things Covered” podcast in an episode that dropped Tuesday.

“And I’m man enough to say it. I came home after a tough loss and just sat in my room in the dark, no phone, no TV. (My dad) hated to see me like that. It killed my pops so much.

“(My dad) was calling my agent at the time and saying, ‘Hey man, I don’t like seeing my son like this. I need him out of this situation.’ It took a toll on my life outside of football.”

With the Seahawks, who are in first place in the competitive NFC West at 6-3, Adams is in a much better place on the field and in his head.

Meanwhile, the Jets are winless through Week 10.

Referring to New York, Adams said, “They do not want to win.”

