Jameis Winston Brings Back Bizarre Celebration After Saints’ Win Over Bucs

Jameis Winston earned some sweet revenge Sunday night.

Well, not really. But the first-year Saint clearly was all sorts of fired up about New Orleans’ primetime win over his former team.

The Saints absolutely steamrolled the Buccaneers in Week 9 to the tune of a 38-3 win at Raymond James Stadium. Winston’s successor in Tampa Bay, Tom Brady, had a lousy night, completing 22 of 38 pass attempts for 209 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

Winston and the Saints had themselves a dance party in the locker room following their statement win. The 26-year-old even “ate a W,” a move that might as well be trademarked by Winston at this point.

Saints post-game victory celebration, capped by Jameis eating a “W”, 📹 @Saints. pic.twitter.com/HOyu7Cafof — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2020

The Saints completed a regular-season sweep of the Bucs via the rout in Tampa Bay. Drew Brees and Co. now also own first place in the NFC South heading into Week 10.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images