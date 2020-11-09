Jameis Winston Brings Back Bizarre Celebration After Saints’ Win Over Bucs

Jameis Winston earned some sweet revenge Sunday night.
Well, not really. But the first-year Saint clearly was all sorts of fired up about New Orleans’ primetime win over his former team.
The Saints absolutely steamrolled the Buccaneers in Week 9 to the tune of a 38-3 win at Raymond James Stadium. Winston’s successor in Tampa Bay, Tom Brady, had a lousy night, completing 22 of 38 pass attempts for 209 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.
Winston and the Saints had themselves a dance party in the locker room following their statement win. The 26-year-old even “ate a W,” a move that might as well be trademarked by Winston at this point.
The Saints completed a regular-season sweep of the Bucs via the rout in Tampa Bay. Drew Brees and Co. now also own first place in the NFC South heading into Week 10.