Jared Weiss Joins ‘NESN After Hours’ To Discuss Potential Celtics Moves

The Boston Celtics have some big decisions to make.

Boston seemingly has been tied to each NBA player with pulse that has any chance of being moved as the league’s trade and free agency windows quickly approach.

From Myles Turner, to Jrue Holiday and even James Harden, the Celtics’ roster could look extremely different during the 2020-21 season if any of the rumors have any weight to them.

Jared Weiss of The Athletic joined “NESN After Hours” on Friday night to sift through some of the rumors and give his take on what could be on the horizon for the C’s.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images