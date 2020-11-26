Jayson Tatum Posts Adorable Instagram Signing Celtics Contract With Deuce

Deuce never is too far from his dad, so it’s no surprise he was right by Jayson Tatum’s side Wednesday night.

The Boston Celtics made Tatum’s contract extension official. The details of the deal were not disclosed, though reports suggest it could be close to $200 million.

Tatum met with president of basketball operations Danny Ainge to put pen to paper as he was accompanied by Deuce, mask and all.

Check out the adorable pictures.

*Insert heart eyes emoji.*

The 2020-21 NBA season is set to begin Dec. 22.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images