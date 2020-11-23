Celtics’ Jayson Tatum All But Confirms Contract Extension In Humble Tweet

The Boston Celtics reportedly have made it so generations of Jayson Tatum’s family basically are set for life.

The 22-year-old Tatum signed a five-year extension worth up to $195.6 million, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The extension keeps the All-NBA third team wing under team control through the 2024-25 season, before Tatum’s player option kicks in.

He’s the third Celtics player to be signed to a rookie scale extension by Danny Ainge since Jaylen Brown and Rajon Rondo, and Celtics fans were thrilled to hear that the borderline superstar will remain in Boston.

Tatum all but confirmed reports that he and the team had come to terms on an agreement, with a humble Tweet on Sunday night.

Can’t do nothing but thank God🙏🏽 — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) November 23, 2020

Same, Jayson. We feel the same way.

