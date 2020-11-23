Will Jayson Tatum Spend Career With Celtics? Here’s His Mom’s Best Guess

Win and he’s in for life.

That might sum up Jayson Tatum’s mindset toward spending his entire NBA career with the Boston Celtics. Brandy Cole, Tatum’s mother, revealed Sunday the Celtics star would consider spending his entire career with the team, provided they win the NBA Finals during his tenure in Boston.

“I think he would love the idea of being able to spend his entire career here if that meant putting banners up,”, Cole told The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. “He wants to not just say that he played here his whole career, but that he brought the city of Boston a couple of banners and his number is retired. I’m certain he would love that.”

Cole discussed Tatum’s future hours after he and the Celtics reportedly agreed to a five-year, $195 million contract extension. The deal might tie Tatum to Boston through the 2025-26 NBA season, by which time he will be just 27 years old and will have spent the first nine years of his NBA career with the Celtics.

If Boston wins the NBA Finals by then, or appears to be on the cusp of doing so, why wouldn’t Tatum consider signing another big contract with the team, chasing more NBA championships and forging an even-more impressive legacy in Green?

