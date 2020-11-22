Jets Vs. Chargers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 11 Game Online, On TV

Has a break done the New York Jets any good?

The NFL community will find out Sunday when the Jets visit the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in an NFL Week 11 game. New York is 0-9 and looked utterly directionless prior to their bye week. Los Angeles is 2-7 and in last place in the AFC West.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has set an NFL record by throwing multiple touchdown passes in six consecutive games as a rookie. Will he extend that mark against one of the worst defenses in the NFL?

Here’s when and how to watch Jets versus Chargers:

When: Sunday, Nov. 22, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images