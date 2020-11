Both the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are in search of a win, and one team will get that in Week 12.

The two teams meet Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. New York is coming off a 34-28 loss to the Los Aneles Chargers, while Miami lost to the Denver Broncos in Week 11.

The Dolphins took their first game against the Jets this season in Week 6 with a 24-0 win.

Here’s how to watch Jets versus Dolphins:

When: Sunday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images