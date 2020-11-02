49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle Injured, Exit Game Vs. Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers may have been bit by the injury bug yet again.

Both 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle exited Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with ankle injuries.

Of note, the signal-caller had missed two games earlier this season with the same injury. Kittle walked off the field shortly after Garoppolo, and both were deemed questionable to return.

49ers TE George Kittle is also now heading to the locker room, joining QB Jimmy Garoppolo. pic.twitter.com/1xcRprNAAW — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2020

Garoppolo limped off the field after being sacked by Seahawks’ Alton Robinson in the third quarter and went to the locker room before the 49ers’ next offensive possession. Kittle was injured while making a 25-yard reception on a throw from Nick Mullens, who replaced Garoppolo.

Garoppolo was 11-for-16 for 84 yards and an interception against the Seahawks. Kittle had two catches on four targets for 39 yards.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images