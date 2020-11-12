Joe Gomez Injury: Liverpool Defender Has Surgery; Return Timetable Uncertain

Liverpool confirms Joe Gomez underwent successful surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee Thursday.

The center back sustained the injury Wednesday during practice with the England national team. The issue was isolated to Gomez’s tendon, with no damage to any other associated knee ligaments.

The operation to correct the damage took place Thursday morning in London and was a success. The 23-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

Gomez will begin a rehabilitation program with the Reds’ medical team immediately, with club staff carefully monitoring his progress.

No timescale is being placed upon his return, though the issue is likely to rule him out for a significant part of the remainder of the 2020-21 season.