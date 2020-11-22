John Harbaugh Rejects Mike Vrabel’s Handshake Attempt After Titans-Ravens

John Harbaugh wasn’t in the best of moods before or after his team’s Week 11 game Sunday.

Harbaugh appeared to take exception with the Titans congregating on the Ravens’ midfield logo before the two teams kicked off at M&T Bank Stadium. Tensions rose to the point where the Baltimore coach needed to be separated from Tennessee cornerback Malcolm Butler.

The Titans ultimately earned the last laugh with an overtime win, which marked the Ravens’ third loss in four games. After Derrick Henry’s game-winning touchdown run, Mike Vrabel made his way to Harbaugh seemingly for the standard postgame handshake between head coaches, but the latter did not seem interested in exchanging pleasantries.

You can watch it unfold in the video here.

Tennessee is proving to be a thorn in Baltimore’s side. The Titans stunned the Ravens in the divisional round last season when Baltimore entered the playoffs as the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

The Ravens dropped to 6-4 on the season with the loss Sunday. They’ll be hard-pressed to bounce back Thanksgiving night in Pittsburgh against the Steelers, who improved to 10-0 with a Week 11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

