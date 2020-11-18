Jose Quintana To Red Sox? Whether Free Agent Pitcher Makes Sense For Boston

Will the Red Sox make a splash this offseason? Boston has financial flexibility and a strong desire to bounce back from a disappointing 2020. As such, we’ll examine whether several notable free agents make sense (or don’t make sense) as the club looks to retool for 2021 and beyond.

We feel extremely confident in saying the Boston Red Sox will sign a starting pitcher this offseason. They have to.

But who will it be? Will be a stud like Trevor Bauer or a cheap veteran like Martin Perez, a player with whom they’re already familiar?

Perhaps someone in the middle? Enter: Jose Quintana.

Four years ago, the left-handed Quintana was viewed as one of the best young pitchers in the game when the Chicago White Sox shipped him across town to the Cubs for Eloy Jimenez, among others. Since then, the Colombian has been a good-but-unspectacular performer.