Julian Edelman Forecasts ‘Major Comeback’ In First Post Since Knee Surgery

It’s easy to look at 34-year-old Julian Edelman, banged up and clearly not the player he once was, and say he’s all done.

Well, the New England Patriots receiver clearly hasn’t gotten that memo.

Edelman on Saturday was placed on injured reserve after recently undergoing surgery on a knee that has bothered him for years. Bill Belichick doesn’t anticipate Edelman will miss the remainder of the season, but it nevertheless is fair to wonder how much Edelman, who largely has been a non-factor this season, will contribute if and when he does return.

But Edelman’s expectations for himself remain sky-high, as evidenced by this Instagram post shared Saturday:

Edelman this season has just 21 receptions for 315 yards, eight catches and 179 yards of which came in a Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Patriots will visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

