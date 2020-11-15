Julian Edelman Injury: Here’s Encouraging Update On Patriots Receiver

Don’t give up on seeing Julian Edelman return to the field this season just yet.

The New England Patriots receiver underwent a knee procedure in late August, casting the rest of his 2020 season into doubt. Though Edelman has acted like a player who intends to return this year, it’s fair to wonder whether a 34-year-old wideout with a banged-up knee can make the comeback, let alone contribute in a meaningful way.

However, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Edelman’s recovery thus far has encouraged the Patriots.

From Reiss’ Sunday morning notes column:

Things can always change in an instant, but I heard some optimism from those close to receiver Julian Edelman with how his knee has responded since he underwent a precautionary standard knee procedure on Oct. 29. That optimism is a result of some recent on-field work, in which Edelman was apparently moving well, but the key will be how the knee responds as he continues to stack days together. The Patriots’ Nov. 22 game at Houston is the earliest Edelman would be eligible to play, and Wednesday — the team’s first practice of the week — would provide more clarity if that is even a realistic possibility.

Quick-hit thoughts/notes around the Patriots and NFL (Cam Newton on TD-pass drought; Edelman on the mend; Ravens like to run; Scar's thoughts on 2020 season; Hightower void and the green dot; former Patriots character coach Easterby quiet in Houston etc.) https://t.co/w80HGHiqD0 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 15, 2020

Again, that hardly indicates an immanent return for Edelman, but it is nonetheless a positive development.

Edelman had 21 catches for 315 yards in six games before hitting injured reserve.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Images