Julian Edelman One-Ups Patriots With Instagram Honoring J.C. Jackson

Julian Edelman and the New England Patriots attempted to out-corny the other Tuesday morning.

The Patriots got it started by sharing a Jackson 5-themed post honoring cornerback J.C. Jackson, who turned 25 on Tuesday and snagged his sixth interception of the season Sunday night. The post was… fine.

Take a look:

Edelman clearly wasn’t impressed, as he uploaded his own, far shaggier post.

Check this out:

So, who gets the edge?

We’ll give it to Edelman, as the Patriots’ post was kind of confusing, what with referring to the sixth interception as a “bonus track” or whatever.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images