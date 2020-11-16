Julian Edelman Pumped After Patriots’ Win, J.C. Jackson’s Sixth Interception

Julian Edelman may not be able to play right now, but that’s not stopping him from being the ultimate hype man.
The New England Patriots wide receiver, who underwent a knee procedure in October, took to Instagram after his team’s 23-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens on “Sunday Night Football.”
Edelman posted a slew of stories, including one of quarterback Cam Newton and one of J.C. Jackson — who amassed his league-leading sixth interception.
Check it out:
New England’s Nov. 22 game against the Houston Texans would be the earliest Edelman could return from injured reserve. But it’s unclear if that will happen.