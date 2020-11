Julian Edelman is ready to get back on track.

The New England Patriots look to end a four-game losing streak when they take on the New York Jets on “Monday Night Football.”

And Edelman is seeing the Week 9 game against a winless Jets team as an opportunity to return to New England’s winning ways. The wide receiver took to Instagram, quoting Albert Einstein, to help hype us his team.

“In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity,” Edelman wrote.

Check it out: