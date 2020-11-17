Julian Edelman’s Advice To Jakobi Meyers After Patriots WR’s TD Pass

Meyers channeled his inner-Edelman on Sunday night

Jakobi Meyers made Julian Edelman proud Sunday night.

Meyers, an emerging receiver for the Patriots, threw a touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead in New England’s impressive win over the Baltimore Ravens. The play was reminiscent of what Patriots fans have seen multiple times from Edelman, a fellow quarterback-turned-receiver.

Edelman offered some advice to Meyers via an Instagram post Monday afternoon.

Take a look:

Edelman hasn’t played since Week 7 while dealing with a knee injury. However, Cam Newton recently indicated we haven’t seen the last of the veteran Patriots wideout this season.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images

