Kendrick Perkins Is All Sorts Of Fired Up About Celtics Signing Tristan Thompson

The Boston Celtics’ first signing in free agency Saturday addressed a longstanding need for the franchise.

A former C’s big man is pretty stoked about the move.

Tristan Thompson, the No. 4 overall pick by the Cavaliers in 2011, put his Cleveland tenure to an end in order to join the Celtics. Thompson signed a two-year deal with Boston worth a reported $19 million.

The 29-year-old has a chance to make an immediate impact with the Celtics, who’ve been a fairly poor rebounding team over the past few seasons. Thompson averaged a shade over 10 rebounds per game in each of his last two seasons and totes an 8.7 average for his career.

Shorty after news of the signing broke, Kendrick Perkins had an enthusiastic reaction to Boston adding Thompson.