Kim Kardashian’s Message To Boston After Celtics Sign Tristan Thompson

It’s happening.

As you might’ve heard, veteran NBA center Tristan Thompson on Saturday reportedly agreed to a multi-year deal with the Boston Celtics. In addition to being a genuinely interesting move for basketball reasons, the deal piqued the interest of reality TV fans who best kno Thompson for being the on-and-off-and-on-and-off-and-on-and-off-and-on boyfriend of superstar Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe’s sister, Kim, took to Instagram on Saturday night to send this message to Boston:

Kim Kardashian posted this on her IG story…



Here we go 😅 pic.twitter.com/D3n6v1XVMQ — Kayla Burton (@Kay_Breezy22) November 22, 2020

Honestly, we’re not sure Beanton is ready to keep up with the Kardashians.

Alas, the presence of Thompson and, seemingly, the Kardashians should make the 2020-21 season an interesting one for the Celtics.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images