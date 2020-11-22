Kim Kardashian’s Message To Boston After Celtics Sign Tristan Thompson

It’s happening.
As you might’ve heard, veteran NBA center Tristan Thompson on Saturday reportedly agreed to a multi-year deal with the Boston Celtics. In addition to being a genuinely interesting move for basketball reasons, the deal piqued the interest of reality TV fans who best kno Thompson for being the on-and-off-and-on-and-off-and-on-and-off-and-on boyfriend of superstar Khloe Kardashian.
Khloe’s sister, Kim, took to Instagram on Saturday night to send this message to Boston:
Honestly, we’re not sure Beanton is ready to keep up with the Kardashians.
Alas, the presence of Thompson and, seemingly, the Kardashians should make the 2020-21 season an interesting one for the Celtics.