Kim Ng’s Immediate Impact After Hire By Marlins Was ‘Beyond My Expectations’

Kim Ng knew being named the general manager of the Miami Marlins would be pretty big news.

And rightfully so, considering she became Major League Baseball’s first woman to hold that title, on top of being the only woman to hold this position in any major North American sport.

But Ng had no idea the news would be this big.

“The idea that it has affected this many people is just extraordinary,” Ng said Monday during her introductory press conference, via MLB.com’s Frisaro. “I thought it would be a big deal, but this is beyond my expectations — and I think beyond many peoples’ expectations. But I think that really is a testament to where we are. People are looking for hope. People are looking for inspiration. I’m happy that this is a part of it.

“As the day unfolded, I was able to zoom out a little bit and realize just what was going on and just how much impact this was having over social media,” she added. “It really became about me being able to share the moment with so many.”

Ng also noted she received thousands of texts and e-mails over the last 72 hours.

And it’s all well-deserved.

