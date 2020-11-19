Klay Thompson Injury: Warriors Star Reportedly Out For Season With Achilles Tear

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors have gotten the worst possible news.

According to multiple reports, but first by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Thompson suffered an Achilles tear in his right knee and will miss the upcoming season.

Source: Golden State’s Klay Thompson has suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

Thompson sustained the injury during a workout Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old, of course, missed all of last season with a torn left ACL, which he suffered in the Warriors’ Game 6 loss to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Thompson is one of the game’s top sharpshooters, and his return was sure to make the Warriors a playoff contender once again.

Now, he’s starting from square one all over again.

Thumbnail photo via Ezra Shaw/pool photo via USA TODAY Sports Images