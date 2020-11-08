Kyle Allen Exits Giants-Washington Game Due To Gruesome Leg Injury

It’s been a devastating season for injuries across the NFL, and the trend unfortunately continued Sunday afternoon.

Kyle Allen was forced out of the New York Giants-Washington Football Team game late in the first quarter due to an ugly-looking lower-leg injury. The third-year quarterback was tripped up by a blitzing Jabrill Peppers and his left ankle appeared to turn over as he stumbled to the turf.

You can watch the sequence unfold in the video here, if you so choose.

As fate would have it, Allen was replaced under center by Alex Smith. It’s nearly two years to the day when Smith suffered a spiral and compound fracture to his tibia and fibula in a Houston Texans-Washington contest. Smith’s long road to recovery culminated in Week 5 when he returned to game action in a relief appearance.

Allen was in the midst of his first season in the nation’s capital following two campaigns with the Carolina Panthers. The 24-year-old took over starting quarterback duties from Dwayne Haskins in Week 5.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images