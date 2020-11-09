Kyle Allen Injury: Here’s Latest Update On Washington Quarterback’s Ankle

This might surprise you, but there’s actually some good news to report on the injury front in the NFL.

Kyle Allen appeared to be the latest victim of a devastating injury Sunday afternoon. The Washington Football Team quarterback was carted off FedEx Field in the first quarter of his team’s Week 9 game against the New York Giants after sustaining an apparent leg injury. Allen’s ankle appeared to roll over as he was tripped by Giants safety Jabrill Peppers.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Monday reported the initial diagnosis of Allen’s injury, which might not be as serious as you would’ve though. In fact, the third-year signal-caller might not even have to go under the knife to repair his ankle.

“…It seems like Kyle Allen here might have dodged a little bit of a bullet,” Rapoport said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “There is a fracture, but it is a small one, described to me as more of a bone chip than anything else. Kyle Allen has an MRI today and it is possible that he may not even need surgery. Maybe unlikely, but at least possible. At this point, no one has declared him out for the season for sure. Going to find out more tonight. We just know he’s clearly not going to start the next several weeks.”

From @GMFB: Washington QB Kyle Allen will have an MRI today to learn what's next as he works to recover from a dislocated ankle and chipped bone. pic.twitter.com/eLxKlpRZiB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2020

Head coach Ron Rivera after Washington’s loss to New York named Alex Smith as his team’s starting quarterback moving forward. Ironically enough, Allen went down nearly two years to the day when Smith suffered his horrific leg injury.

Washington will visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday for a Week 10 matchup.

