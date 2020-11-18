Kyle Busch Splits With NASCAR Crew Chief After Disappointing Season

The No. 18 team is making a change.

Joe Gibbs Racing on Wednesday announced that Kyle Busch and crew chief Adam Stevens will split after six seasons. The duo amassed 28 NASCAR Cup Series race wins and two championships over their first five campaigns, but the 2020 season saw the No. 18 Toyota Camry enter victory lane just once. That win came in Texas toward the end of the season, when Busch already was eliminated from championship contention.

Ben Beshore will fill in as Busch’s new crew chief while Stevens will join JGR newcomer Christopher Bell on the No. 20 team. The crew chief pairings for Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. will remain in tact.

“We go through a process at the conclusion of every season that includes evaluating each of our teams,” team owner Joe Gibbs said in a press release.

“We believe our crew chief lineup for 2021 will best position each team and driver for success across both series.”

Busch, 35, has 57 victories in 570 Cup races.

