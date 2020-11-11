Lamar Jackson Praises Cam Newton Ahead Of Ravens-Patriots Primetime Game

Sunday night’s tilt at Gillette Stadium will feature a battle of quarterbacks with an NFL MVP award on their respective résumés.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will be in Foxboro for a Week 10 matchup with Cam Newton and the Patriots. Baltimore appears well on its way to securing a playoff berth for a third consecutive season, while New England’s postseason streak is hanging on by a thread.

Speaking with the media Wednesday, Jackson tipped his cap to Newton, whom the Ravens star has been following since the first-year Patriot’s collegiate days.

“Just game recognize game,” Jackson said, per NBC Sports Washington. “He the OG. He’s Superman.”

Jackson continued: “I watched Cam since Auburn. Everyone in the country did. Everyone knew about Cam, Superman doing his thing. And a lot of us looked up to him. He’s a mobile quarterback. He do his thing, he won the Heisman, he won the college championship, won MVP, went to the Super Bowl, stuff like that, so I followed him a lot. Want to get to where he’s at, and now I’m here. Now I got to play against him. Just can’t wait to do that.”

Newton obviously isn’t the elite player he once was, but it sure doesn’t sound like the Ravens will be taking the upcoming contest lightly. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh knows Newton still can be “extremely dangerous” when he’s rolling, and the Ravens will need to bring their best if they want to avoid an upset.

