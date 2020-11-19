LaMelo Ball Falls To No. 3 In NBA Draft Despite Confidence In No. 1 Pick

LaMelo Ball was among the first players selected in the 2020 NBA Draft.

That said, he probably wasn’t expecting to be picked when he was.

The Charlotte Hornets selected Ball with the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors passed him up for Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.

OFFICIAL: The Hornets have selected @MELOD1P with the No. 3 pick!!!



WELCOME TO BUZZ CITY LAMELO!!! pic.twitter.com/ODGLK87BJf — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) November 19, 2020

Ball made it clear prior to the draft he expected to be the first man picked, even calling himself “born” for it. But it doesn’t sound like missing out on the No. 1 pick is the end of the world for him either.

“I don’t look at anything like that as pressure,” he said earlier this week, per ESPN. “Like I said, it’s just basketball. So, being the No. 1 pick definitely holds a lot, but I’m glad I was born for it.”

Only time will tell if the Timberwolves and Warriors will regret their decision.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images